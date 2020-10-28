Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rebecca Simpson – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Lashunda Simpson – Laurens
-Trespassing
-Trespassing
-Shoplifting
David Smith Jr. – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 2nd offense
Phillip Tollison - Laurens
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
Brendan Williams - Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Passing Unlawfully
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Ralph Wrenn - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
