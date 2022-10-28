Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Javis Calwise – Cross Hill
-Cruelty to children, torture/deprivation
Jerry Nichols – Fountain Inn
-Neglect of vulnerable adult
Titus Davis – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Violation of terms of probation
