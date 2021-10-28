Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Annie Hill – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
