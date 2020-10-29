Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christal Nelson – Joanna

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

 

Jason Sommers – Laurens

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 

Melissa Burkhalter - Laurens

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

 

Christie Case - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 