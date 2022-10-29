Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Billy Lipford – Gray Court
-Trespassing
Mark Conner – Joanna
-Driving under suspension
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Robert Pulley – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Antuion Young – Clinton
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
