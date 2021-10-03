Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Goldsmith – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
Bachard Ringgold - Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.