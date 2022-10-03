Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Sherfield – Clinton
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Ryan Jackson – Waterloo
-Trespassing
Branden Rector – Fountain Inn
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
Ricky Holder – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Timothy Fisher – Laurens
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Victor Robinson – Joanna
-Domestic violence, first degree
Travis Taylor – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
William Pineda – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
William Cagle – Laurens
-Murder
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Joseph Bates – Clinton
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Dustin Wright – Clinton
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Resisting arrest
