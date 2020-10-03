Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jeffery Sullivan - Gray Court
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
-Involuntary manslaughter
Lora Brown - Gray Court
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Shamekia Holiday - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Temporary license plate- time limit to replace
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
