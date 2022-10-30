Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travon Hunter – Laurens
-Hit and run
-Driving without a license
-Failure to yield right-of-way to approaching vehicles
Michael Alewine – Abbeville
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
Marcia Howard – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
