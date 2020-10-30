Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Allison Trammell – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Shoplifting, Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
James White Jr. - Gray Court
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
William Bostic - Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Barry Davis Jr. - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Bridget Etters - Laurens
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Jessie Huckabee - Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Michael Trevino - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Unlawful turning, turning from wrong lane or improper signal
