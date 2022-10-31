Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Painter – Gray Court
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Assault and battery, third degree
Malichi O’Neal – Ware Shoals (No photo available)
-Resisting arrest
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute
Travon Westfield – Gray Court
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving without a license
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Robert Gray – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension
Sammie Anderson – Clinton
-Sex offender registry violation, failure to register
Jon Murdock – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Carzedric Brown – Laurens
-Domestic violence, third degree
Megan Wilkes – Laurens
-Contempt of family court by adult
Karrissa Jones – Laurens
-Pedestrians on highways
