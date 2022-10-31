Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Richard Painter – Gray Court

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

-Assault and battery, third degree

Malichi O’Neal – Ware Shoals (No photo available)

-Resisting arrest

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute

Travon Westfield – Gray Court

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Driving without a license

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute

-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle

Robert Gray – Fountain Inn

-Driving under suspension

Sammie Anderson – Clinton

-Sex offender registry violation, failure to register

Jon Murdock – Gray Court

-Driving under suspension

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Carzedric Brown – Laurens

-Domestic violence, third degree

Megan Wilkes – Laurens

-Contempt of family court by adult

Karrissa Jones – Laurens

-Pedestrians on highways

 