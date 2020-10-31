Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Gooch – Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Heather Sims - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Bobby Whitmore - Gray Court
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
