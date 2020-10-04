Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brianna Fields – Waterloo
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Charles Howard – Gray Court
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Arthur Brewington Jr. – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Shykeem Cook - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Kidnapping
Lakindra Cunningham - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Endangering emergency services personnel
