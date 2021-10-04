Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Todd – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Devin Hawkins – Anderson
-Attempted Murder
