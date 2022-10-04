Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jarvis Clark – Joanna
-Domestic violence, first degree
Deanna Wright – Joanna
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
William Gullion – Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
John King – Ware Shoals
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Romelio Reynoso – Laurens
-Domestic violence, third degree
Robert Derrick – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Brian Knox – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Stanley Suber – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
Hannah Garner – Laurens
-Filing a false police report of a felony
Mark Clark – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting/assault, beat or wound a police officer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.