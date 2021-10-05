Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Teemar Roberts – Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Gary Chandler Jr. – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
