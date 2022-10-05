Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Teresa West – Waterloo

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Ill treatment of animals

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

Kelsey West – Waterloo

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Ill treatment of animals

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

Jesse West – Waterloo

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Ill treatment of animals

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

David Miller – Homeless

-Public disorderly conduct

 