Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Teresa West – Waterloo
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Ill treatment of animals
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Kelsey West – Waterloo
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Ill treatment of animals
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Jesse West – Waterloo
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Ill treatment of animals
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
David Miller – Homeless
-Public disorderly conduct
