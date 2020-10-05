Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Hill Jr. – Gray Court
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Justin Wilson – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Kidnapping
