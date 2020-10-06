Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dumarcus Franklin – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
-Contempt of court
-Contempt of court
Ricky Owens Jr. – Laurens
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000
Markevius Simpson - Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Roy Watts Jr. - Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
