Jamal Boozer – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, first degree
Anthony Chastine – Laurens
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Gene Watson – Enoree
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Sergio Smith – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Michael Smith – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Timothy Butler – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation
