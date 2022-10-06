Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jamal Boozer – Gray Court

-Domestic violence, first degree

Anthony Chastine – Laurens

-Malicious injury to animals, personal property

Gene Watson – Enoree

-Assault and battery, third degree

Sergio Smith – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Michael Smith – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Timothy Butler – Clinton

-Violation of terms of probation

 