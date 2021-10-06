Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Kaelin – Joanna
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Stephen Pritchard – Laurens
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Courtney Sullivan - Laurens
-Peeping Tom, eavesdropping or peeping
James Cason - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Bradley Mccoy - Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
