Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Dawkins – Clinton
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
David Nelson – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Dorothea Barnett – Laurens
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Calvin Hudgens - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
Alfred Mosley - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Heather Sims - Laurens
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.