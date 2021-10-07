Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Floyd – Clinton
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Heather Hanvey – Gray Court
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
