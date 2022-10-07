Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roger Hunter – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period, by acceptor of card
John Gonzalez – Laurens
-Interfering with operation of school bus
Timothy Crawford – Waterloo
-Attempted murder
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
