Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Shanda Beheler – Laurens

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim under 16 years of age - Second degree

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim under 16 years of age - Second degree

-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Amber Pridemore – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

 

Mark Page – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Tonya Phillips 

-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Sandy Price - Whitmire

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

 

Amanda Walker - Clinton

-Assault & Battery by Mob, 3rd degree (Bodily injury results)

 

Amiee Walker - Clinton

-Assault & Battery by Mob, 3rd degree (Bodily injury results)

 