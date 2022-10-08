Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Travis Reeder – Laurens

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

-Kidnapping

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Michael McMahan – Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals

Joel Robinson – Laurens

-Trespassing

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 