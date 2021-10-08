Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Beth Bussen – Waterloo
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Freddy Stonell – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Vernon Hayes - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christopher Nance - Laurens
-Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Samantha Towler - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
