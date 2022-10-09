Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wendell Hill – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Justice Dobbins – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Criminal conspiracy
-Resisting arrest
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle
Anthony Waters – Clinton
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
