Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Larry Shipley – Laurens
-Unlawful communication
-2nd degree Harassment
Jessica Ginn – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Joseph Mundy - Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
