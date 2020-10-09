Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jeremy Harlan – Enoree
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Marcellous Miller – Laurens
-1st Degree Harassment
Quienzavius Rogers – Laurens
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
Calvin Williams - Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Lawrence Woodruff - Laurens
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pisto
Ronnie Woodruff - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Demetrius Ellis - Clinton
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Christopher Simmons - Gray Court
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
