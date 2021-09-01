Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Quayle Evans – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Jason Woodward – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Robert Calkins – Cross Hill
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Keith Collier - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Kaitlyn Roberts - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Willie Simpson - Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
