Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Quayle Evans – Clinton

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Jason Woodward – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

 

Robert Calkins – Cross Hill

-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000

-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

 

Keith Collier - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Kaitlyn Roberts - Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Willie Simpson - Laurens

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

 