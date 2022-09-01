Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Keanna Yeargin – Clinton
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Trespassing
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Contempt of municipal court
Shannon Fowler – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Jerry Calwile – Gray Court
-Assault and battery, third degree
John Chandler – Laurens
-Trespassing
