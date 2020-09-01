Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derick Canfield – Clinton
- Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Timothy Childress – Waterloo
- Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
William Martin Jr. – Clinton
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
