Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Hays – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Matthew Mcgee – Ware Shoals
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Hope Trammell – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 2nd offense
