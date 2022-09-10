Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Wix – Whitmire
-Misconduct in office
-Assault and battery, third degree
Randall Sammons – Duncan
-Misconduct in office
-Assault and battery, third degree
