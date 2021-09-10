Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Hughes – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Christopher Jenkins - Gray Court
-Unlawful communication
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Christopher Mcgaha - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tracy Mosley - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Timothy Dominick - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Alfred Mosley - Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Robert Watts - Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Willie Watts - Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.