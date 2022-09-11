Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Justin Holt – Gaston, SC

-Giving false information to law enforcement

Terry Rollins – Gray Court

-Criminal sexual conduct, third degree

Jakevious Moses – Laurens

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent

 