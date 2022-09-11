Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Justin Holt – Gaston, SC
-Giving false information to law enforcement
Terry Rollins – Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct, third degree
Jakevious Moses – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
