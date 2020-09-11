Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnny Blackwell – Laurens
-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-criminal solicitation of a minor
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Jake Mcdougal – Laurens
-Spousal sexual battery
-Spousal sexual battery
Alfreda Coleman – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Ricky Latimore Jr. - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
