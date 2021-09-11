Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Lindsay – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Alex Owens - Laurens
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
John Fisher - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jennifer Hughes - Laurens
-Violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court
