Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Cody Kimberlin – Clinton
-Possession of cocaine, first offense
Makevis Talley – Laurens
-Hit and run
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
Timothy Curenton – Mountville
-Public disorderly conduct
Markel Bolden – Fountain Inn
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Joseph Brock – Fountain Inn
-Financial transaction card fraud
-Obtain signature or property under false pretenses
Willie Hudgens – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
