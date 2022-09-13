Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Steele – Laurens
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Violation of beginner permit
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Patrick Sullivan – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
Billy Dixon – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
Laquisa Mack – Laurens
-Trespassing/Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Trespassing/Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Roger Knight – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
