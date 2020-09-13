Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Audry Galloway – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Jaymee Willard - Homeless
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
