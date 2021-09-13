Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kari Joskoskie – Fountain Inn
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Dennis Sims - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.