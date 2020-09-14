Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Arsenio Mims – Clinton
-Discharging firearm in the city
Marquidris Cunningham Jr. - Clinton
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Murder
Carroll Dutton - Clinton
-Disorderly conduct
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
