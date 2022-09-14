Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Deanna Bowling – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
-Driving under suspension
-Possession of 28G or less of marijuana
-Habitual traffic offenders
Jordan Greendale – Laurens
-Reckless driving
-Driving under suspension
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Hit and run
Phillip Tollison – Laurens
-Misconduct in office
-Misconduct in office
-Misconduct in office
-Misconduct in office
-Misconduct in office
-Misconduct in office
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy
