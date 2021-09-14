Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Melvin Cheeks – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Meghanne Powell - Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
Ashley Knight - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Curtis Nabors - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Brittany Padgett - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.