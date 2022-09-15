Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derick Canfield – Clinton
-Armed robbery
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Donald Spinner – Greenville
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Alicia Long – Newberry
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
