Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Oyeneyin - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Eric Gillian - Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Robert Goggins - Joanna
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 3rd or sub. (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-possession of cocaine, 3rd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Charles Wood Jr. - Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
