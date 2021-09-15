Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alfred Beck – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Ronald Butler Jr. - Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Calvin Lynch - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Daniel Mathers Jr. - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Harry Weisner II - Laurens
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
