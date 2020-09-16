Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wesley Kirk – Gray Court
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Truman Knight – Gray Court
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Micheal Mack – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Christian Bobadilla - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Ryan Carroll - Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
Christopher Nance Jr. - Laurens
-Take or attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily harm
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Gary Templeton - Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
